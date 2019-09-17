Thelma PEACOCK

Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

PEACOCK,
Thelma Ellen (nee Savin):
Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, in her 96th year. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Frank, treasured aunty of her many nieces and nephews, and adored nana of Jackson and Ellie.
Forever loved and remembered.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Thelma Peacock, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to I.H.C. in memory of Thelma would be appreciated and may be made at the Service. The Funeral Service for Thelma will be held in St Martins Anglican Church, 50 Lincoln Road, Spreydon, on Thursday, September 19, at 11.00am, burial at Prebbleton Cemetery to follow.

Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2019
