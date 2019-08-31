MOY, Thelma:
Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Don, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jonathan and Fen, loving grandmother of Daniel, and Hannah, much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Thelma Moy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate Thelma's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, September 2, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019