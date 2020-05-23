Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma CHALK. View Sign Death Notice



We give thanks for the life and love of Thelma Grace Chalk, who lived with the joy of gratitude.

12.10.1924 - 19.05.2020

Treasured mother and mother-in-law of David and Rhonda Chalk, Yvonne and Richard Simpson, Gavin Chalk and Trish Evans, Christine Coventry, and the late Andrew Chalk. Loved Nana of Stephen Chalk, Karyn Chalk and Alistair Spence, Craig and Cathy Simpson, Claire Simpson, Sarah and Kris Webster, Erin and Aaron Baker, Phillip and Renee Coventry, Amanda Coventry and Hilmy Abdic, Jennifer Coventry, Andrew and Dana Coventry. Great-nana of Kyra Murdoch; Samantha, Katie, Hunter; Ella, Pippa, Olivia; Ryan, Harrison, Ashton; Shai and Lachie, Alex, Dustyn; and Charlotte. Great-great-nana of Jackson; and Harper. Sister of Shirley Batters, and the late David and Lois Willey. Thelma's family wish to thank the staff and residents at St Allisa Arvida Lifecare, and her special friends and visitors for their dedication and care. Messages to the Chalk Family, c/- P O Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private funeral has been held.

Gratitude turns what we have into enough.







Published in The Press on May 23, 2020

