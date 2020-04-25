BRANTHWAITE,
Thelma Jane:
On April 19, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of John (dec), and mother and mother-in-law of Martin, John and Debbie, loved grandmother of Zane and Timothy. A loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunt sadly missed by her nieces and nephews. The family wish to acknowledge the tender care extended to Thelma by the staff at Anthony Wilding. Messages to the Branthwaite family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service for Thelma will be held at a later date, after lockdown.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020