ASHTON,

Thelma May (nee Bond):

On April 1, 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of Ranui Home and Hospital staff, in her 100th year. Loving wife of the late William (Bill) Robert Ashton, and much loved sister of the late Joyce Asher. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of the late Jocelyn and Rod Addison (Tasmania), Aaron and Lin Ashton (Riverton), and Wayne and Mary Ashton (Clyde). Loved Nana of Reece Addison, Janene and Mark Addison-Wills, Simon and Cheryl Ashton, Leigh and Nathan Ronald, Shelley and Patrick Tasele, Maree Ashton, Blair and Courtney Ashton and her 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sadly we can't farewell Mum as we would like to now, but a private gathering to celebrate her life will be held when circumstances permit. However, you are welcome to send messages to 7d Blyth Street, Clyde 9330.

