WESTENRA,
Tessa (née Taylor):
Passed away on January 28, 2020, aged 89. Much loved Mum of Mark, Bridget, Patrick and Simon. Mother-in-law of Robbie, Karen and Sabine. Grandmother of Kate, Oliver, Sarah, Josie, Jack, Meg, Zoe, Ben and Lucas.
"Will sadly be missed"
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Supporting Families Waikato in Mental Health, ph (07) 839-7069. All communications to The Westenra Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. A celebration of Tessa's life will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Hamilton, on January 31, 2020 at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 30, 2020