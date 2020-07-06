HUGHES, Terryl Elizabeth:
(Formerly of Kaiapoi)
On July 5, 2020, suddenly at Parkstone Hospital, in her 58th year. Much loved and treasured daughter of Greg and Anne. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Joanne and Michael, Paul and Kim. Terryl was a dearly loved aunty and great-aunty of her nieces and nephews, and a loved niece and cousin. Messages to the Hughes family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Terryl's life will be held in the Kaiapoi Rugby Rooms, Smith Street, Kaiapoi, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2020