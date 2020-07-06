Terryl HUGHES

Guest Book
  • "My love are with the family of this amazing lady. May she..."
  • " A lovely lady ❤ I will miss her dearly. She lit up..."
    - Miriam
  • " I just want to say I am so sorry to hear about your lost i..."
    - Caroline
  • "Sso happy i got to know you terryl and the time we went..."
    - Kayla Hood
  • "So sad to hear of your passing terryl gonna miss you lots"
    - Kayla Hood
Death Notice

HUGHES, Terryl Elizabeth:
(Formerly of Kaiapoi)
On July 5, 2020, suddenly at Parkstone Hospital, in her 58th year. Much loved and treasured daughter of Greg and Anne. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Joanne and Michael, Paul and Kim. Terryl was a dearly loved aunty and great-aunty of her nieces and nephews, and a loved niece and cousin. Messages to the Hughes family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Terryl's life will be held in the Kaiapoi Rugby Rooms, Smith Street, Kaiapoi, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.