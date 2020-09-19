TAITUHA, Terry Paul Pumi:
On September 18, 2020, at home, aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Eileen and the late Pumi. Loved father of Mahinarangi, cherished King of Tania (partner), loved step-father of Mariah (Kamai), and his many Mokos. Loved brother of Perry, Rose, Percy, the late Riki, and Bill, and his nieces and nephews. Terry will be resting at 70 Buckleys Road for those who wish to visit. A service for Terry will be held at 70 Buckleys Road on Tuesday, September 22, at 10.30am. Due to Covid-19 numbers will be limited to 100 on the property. Followed by interment in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Sept. 19, 2020