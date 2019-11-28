FRAME, Terry Robert:
Headed to kayak fishing paradise, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, aged 67 years, after a short illness with his children at his side. Very loved Dad and Dad-in-law to Celia and Sarah, Hue and Jocelyn, and Brydie and John. Treasured Grandpa of Jett and Darcy. In lieu of flowers donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the farewell. A special thank you to Christchurch Hospital, Nurse Maude, and Rosecourt staff who have been amazingly caring and supportive during this tough time. Messages for the Frame Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Please join us to Farewell Terry in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, November 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2019