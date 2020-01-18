QUINN,
Terrence John (Terry):
On January 15, 2020, passed away peacefully in Christchurch, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Annette, dearly loved father and father-in-law of David and Heather, Joanne and Mike Crewe, Sandra and Boon Leano-Lesavua, Andrea and partner Michael. A very cherished Granddad of Jack, Ella; Sam, Nick, Haley; Abigail, Chelsea; Megan, Noah, Olive, and Lucy. Treasured great-granddad of his 6 great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Terrence Quinn, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, January 23, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020