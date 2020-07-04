POWER,
Terrence Leslie (Terry):
Passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020, with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of Joy, treasured father and father-in-law of Tania and Eddie, Daryl and Gail, Corey and Tanya, Tash and Mark, Hayley and Grant. Loved Pop of Izzie, Fletch, Jess and Jeff, Sam, Zara, Georgia, Emmy, Briar, Conrad, and Nixon, and Great-Pop of Ayla.
Always in our hearts,
never forgotten.
In respect of Terry's wishes, a private family service will be held. Messages to the Power family may be sent to PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020