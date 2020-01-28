NOBLE,
Terrence Michael (Terry):
On January 26, 2020 after a well fought battle right to the end. Beloved husband of Patricia (Trish), dearly loved father of Robert and Angela, father-in-law of Russell, loved grandad of Bryn and Cara. Loved stepfather of Paul and Dean and their families. Much loved brother of Christine, and Tony and Johnny (both deceased), and uncle of all his nephews. In his 74th year.
Forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donatioins to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left a the service. Communications c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. The celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Thursday, January 30 at 11.00am.
