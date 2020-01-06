MUSSON,
Terrence John (Terry):
Passed away peacefully at home on January 5, 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved husband and soulmate of Margaret (Maggie), beloved father and father-in-law of Steven and Lenka, Julia, and Victoria and Simon, proud grandfather of Jakub, and Eliska; Amelia, Benjamin, and Campbell, and brother of James. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Terry Musson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, January 10, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020