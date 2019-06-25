JOHNSTON,
Terrence William (Terry):
18.09.1961 – 21.06.2019
Tragically taken at 57 years. Dearly loved and cherished partner and best friend of Glenis Tricklebank, loved son of Dorothy and the late Ken, cherished brother of Leslie, Wendy O'Brien, Peter and the late Karen and Dennis. Sadly missed by his extended family and Whanau, too numerous to mention, and a special friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Key to Life Charitable Trust would be much appreciated and can be made at the service. A service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, June 28, at 2.00pm. Colourful attire welcomed.
Published in The Press on June 25, 2019