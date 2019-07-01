HEWINSON,
Terrence Michael (Terry):
Passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicky and Bill Barry, Tina and Steve Blackler, and Rick and Jacq Hewinson, dearly loved granddad of Kieron, and Mitchell; Sam and Asha, Cassie and Jay, and a loved great-granddad. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Terry Hewinson c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, July 3, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 1, 2019