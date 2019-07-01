Terrence HEWINSON

Guest Book
  • "Memories are forever,will always be part of us. Much..."
  • "You always made us laugh. When I was a kid. Good memories..."
    - Rob Hewinson
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

HEWINSON,
Terrence Michael (Terry):
Passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, aged 75 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Nicky and Bill Barry, Tina and Steve Blackler, and Rick and Jacq Hewinson, dearly loved granddad of Kieron, and Mitchell; Sam and Asha, Cassie and Jay, and a loved great-granddad. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Terry Hewinson c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held at our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, July 3, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on July 1, 2019
