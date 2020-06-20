Terrence DANIELS

Death Notice

DANIELS,
Terrence George (Terry):
It is with great sadness that Terry passed away unexpectedly at his home, aged 65 years. Much loved soulmate of Karen, loved friend to Tracey and Neville, and Rachel. Special Terry to Lily, Nathan, and Sophie.
"A man with a big heart,
Love you always".
A special thank you to St John Canterbury. Messages to the Daniels family, c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In accordance with Terry's wishes, a private family farewell will take place.

Published in The Press on June 20, 2020
