TITO,
Teri Kohua (nee Rawiri):
26.01.1952 - 25.06.2019
Dearly beloved wife of Alfred. Mum of Jason (Deceased), Melissa and Nigel, Bevan, Bobby and Aimee. Nana of Elijah, Mya, Te Kowhai, Matariki, Melahn, and Louie. Daughter of the late Andy and Margaret, and daughter-in-law of Rei and Mihitaurangi. Dearly loved sister, aunty, and friend, will be sadly missed by all. A Celebration of Teri's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, June 28, at 10.00am, with interment to follow at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from June 27 to June 28, 2019