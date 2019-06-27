Teri TITO

Guest Book
  • "You will be sadly missed by us all at PFTransport...."
    - Debbie PF Transport
  • "Haere atu ra Teri,moe mai ra i te rangimarie."
  • "You will be sadly missed. You were so amazing. Love..."
    - Raelene Troon
Service Information
Christchurch Crematorium Funeral Services
65 Vickerys Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033416117
Death Notice

TITO,
Teri Kohua (nee Rawiri):
26.01.1952 - 25.06.2019
Dearly beloved wife of Alfred. Mum of Jason (Deceased), Melissa and Nigel, Bevan, Bobby and Aimee. Nana of Elijah, Mya, Te Kowhai, Matariki, Melahn, and Louie. Daughter of the late Andy and Margaret, and daughter-in-law of Rei and Mihitaurangi. Dearly loved sister, aunty, and friend, will be sadly missed by all. A Celebration of Teri's life will be held in our Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Friday, June 28, at 10.00am, with interment to follow at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

