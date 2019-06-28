FAHEY, Teresa Catherine:
Passed away peacefully with her family present at Christchurch Hospital on June 26, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Sherree, Glenda and Paul, Greg and Kathy, Martin and Suzette, Therese, Louise and David, David and Helene, Mary and Noel, Edward and Lisa, John and Linda. Loved Grandmother of Jennifer, Christopher and Kirin, Chye-Ching and Craig, Chye-Mei, Chye-Ling and Hayden, Chye-Xian and Sam, Zachary and Catlin, Benjamin and Holly, Bronah, Briody, Walt and Gemma, Paula and Danny, Adam and Freya, Richard, Tamara, Amelia, Reilly, Catherine and Jaco, James and Amber, Pamela and Jack, Michael and Brooke, Noah, Georgia, Vanessa and Serena, and Great-Grandmother of Daniel, Peter, Lucy, Emily, Leo, Freya and Lotus.
May God bless you
and keep you and
bring you home safely.
The Funeral Mass for Teresa will be celebrated at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 380 Innes Road, Mairehau, on Monday, July 1, at 1.00pm followed by interment at Avonhead Park Cemetery on Hawthornden Road.
Published in The Press from June 28 to June 29, 2019