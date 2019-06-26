WALSH, Terence Horgan:

On Sunday, June 23, 2019, peacefully at Westport while listening to the races. Aged 89 years. Loved son of the late Mary and Edmund, loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Claire and Emmet, Owen and Maisie, Allan and Dorothy, Brian, and Peggy and the late John, Eddie and Betty, Bid and the late Pat, Jean and the late Jim, the late Peter, and Margaret and the late Gerald, fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and friend of Ang. Thank you to all the staff of Buller Hospital who cared for Terence so wonderfully. Messages to 3 Cook Street, Carters Beach, Westport 7825. In lieu of flowers, donations to Westport St John Ambulance are appreciated and may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Canice's Catholic Church, Brougham Street, Westport, on Friday, June 28, at 12 midday, thereafter interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.



