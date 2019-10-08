TATTLEY,
Terence Stephen (Terry):
Peacefully, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark, and Jeff and Jane. Loved and cherished granddad of Luana, and Michael; and Daniel, Gemma, and Sarah. A loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village Hospital for their love and care of Terry. Messages may be addressed to the Tattley family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tstattley0610 A Memorial Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019