Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Terence Stephen (Terry):

Peacefully, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark, and Jeff and Jane. Loved and cherished granddad of Luana, and Michael; and Daniel, Gemma, and Sarah. A loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village Hospital for their love and care of Terry. Messages may be addressed to the Tattley family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tstattley0610 A Memorial Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 10, at 4.00pm.







TATTLEY,Terence Stephen (Terry):Peacefully, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Beverley. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark, and Jeff and Jane. Loved and cherished granddad of Luana, and Michael; and Daniel, Gemma, and Sarah. A loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, and friend to many. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Diana Isaac Retirement Village Hospital for their love and care of Terry. Messages may be addressed to the Tattley family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tstattley0610 A Memorial Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 10, at 4.00pm. Published in The Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers