On June 30, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie, much loved father and father-in-law of Jennifer, Karen and Mark, Grant, and David and Kathy, much loved grandad of Katherine and Haley, Michael and Caroline, Rebecca and Sammy John; Jacob and Ly, and Maddison, and a loved great-grandfather of six great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 24, Christchurch Hospital, for their care and attention. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Terry Moloney, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Terry's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, July 3, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on July 1, 2020
