LARCOMBE,
Terence Leo (Terry):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved son of the late William and Rosalie. Dearly loved father of Debra and Duncan, Karen, and Kim and Craig. Loved grandfather of Lily and Stella. Much loved brother of the late Pat and Owen Tomasi, the late Jack and June Larcombe, the late Brian Larcombe, Cathy and Bryan Waugh, and Denis (deceased) and Paula Larcombe. A loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Larcombe family can be sent to c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020