KIRK, Terence William (Bill):
11.01.1931 - 31.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village; aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father of Sheryl, Darryl and Susan. Treasured Granddad of Connie, Rochelle, Nicole and Cain; Terrence and Kenneth; Jasmine and Sophie, and a treasured Great-Granddad of Carlos and Conor. The family express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mayfair retirement Village for their amazing care and support.
"Gone fishing"
At Bill's request a private cremation has taken place. Messages to the Kirk family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020