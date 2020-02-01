JAMES,
Terence John (Terry):
On Thursday, January 30, 2020, peacefully at Cashmere View. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (Patty), loved father and father-in-law of Amy and Shane Salmons; Heather and Oliver. Loved grandfather of Chloe, Tjala, Jessie, and Ashley. Loved son of Ray and Kath James (Kumara), loved brother and brother-in-law of Raymond and Jocelyn, Margaret and Tony McGowan, Philip, Patricia and Robert Lawther, Denis and Ali and Sue Griffin; and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the James family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tjjames3001 The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Victories Church, Main South Road, Sockburn, on Wednesday, February 5, at 11.00am. Recitation of the Rosary at the Church on Tuesday, February 4, at 7.00pm.
Rest in peace Terry
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020