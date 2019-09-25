INGRAM,
Terence Graeme (Terry):
Passed away on September 21, 2019, with family at his side. A loving father of Lisa, Lee and Lynda. A cherished grandfather of Maddi, Tyler, DJ, Cooper, and Montana, great-grandfather of Keanu, and Elias, and father-in-law of Arno, and Jake.
"We love you to infinity
and beyond and to the
moon and back."
Terry's family are, and will always be, eternally grateful to all of the staff at Ward 15, CDHB, for their genuine care, devotion and kindness that cannot be measured. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Terence Ingram, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers please support the Liver or Kidney Foundations. Terry's wishes were not to have a funeral and this request has been honoured.
Published in The Press on Sept. 25, 2019