HERMAN,
Terence John (Terry):
Passed away suddenly on January 14, 2020. In his 80th year. Dearly loved and loving husband of Margaret, father and father-in-law of Nikki and Derek, Sally and Andy, Tim and Delwyn, Penny and Simon. Much loved and loving Poppa to Justin, Becky, Dion, and Conor, Tayla, Devon, and Jordy, Thomas, and Jonathon, and Kara, and Great-Poppa to wee Mila. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A memorial service for Terry will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook Road) Rangiora, on Monday, January 20 at 11.00am. Messages to the Herman family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020