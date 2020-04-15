COLLIER,
Terence Russell (Terry):
On April 13, 2020, at Wellington Hospital, aged 75 years. Loved husband of Anne, treasured father of Simon, and delighted grandfather of Bennett. Loved brother of Robin, Errol and Karen. Terry had wide ranging interests. He had an enduring passion for jazz and motorsport, he followed politics and sport avidly, read constantly and had a wide knowledge of and interest in films, history and travel.
A rare being,
he was our lynchpin.
We will miss him always.
Messages to Anne Lee, 49 Spencer Street, Crofton Downs, Wellington 6035. A memorial may be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020