BURKETT,
Terence Ernest (Terry):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan, and father of Craig and Shaun. Loved father-in-law of Kelleigh and Anna, and cherished grandfather of Paige, Holly and Charli; Eleanor, Francesca and Harry. Loved brother-in-law of Lorna, Rosemary and Murray, uncle of Matthew and Mark and families, and loved cousin of David. A private service has been held. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020