BARNDEN-KORRINGA,
Teetje Aaltje (Titie):
Passed peacefully with family by her side at Park Lane Retirement Village, on September 27, 2020, aged 87 years. Loved and cherished mother, mother-in-law, and stepmother of Marie and John, Dina and Lester, Alice and Ross, Joanne, Kim, Craig, and Tracey. Loved Granny of Tina and Wiaan, Aaron and Rebecca, David and Katie, and Chris and Rochelle. Much loved Great-Granny to her 8 great-grandchildren.
'Family is Everything'
The family wish to thank the staff at Park Lane for their dedicated care of Titie. Messages for the family may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Christchurch Kidney Society Inc. would be appreciated. A Celebration of Titie's life will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020