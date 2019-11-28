MARTIN, Te Huinga Susie:
Peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family, aged 63 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony. Loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Arana and Huriana, Tane, and Terina. Loved and cherished Taua of Arana, Tane, Nathaniel, Anthony, Awhina, Manawa, Marcus, and Bailey. A much loved daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunty, and friend to all. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their love and care of Susie. Messages may be addressed to the Martin family, C/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A Celebration of Susie's life will be held at the Ruru Lawn Cemetery, entry via Raymond and Ruru Roads, Bromley, Christchurch, on Friday, November 29, at 11.00am.
"Haere atu râ ki o tâtou tipuna haere ki roto I ngâ ringa atawhai o tô tâtou Matua
nui i te rangi"
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2019