LEE, Te Ariki
William Robin Tawha:
On December 24, 2019. Tragically, aged 14 months. Loved and treasured only son of Lee, and Tiata. Much loved brother of Lydia, Louisa, Hariana, and Meila. Dearly loved Grandson of Chrissy and Mike, Colleen and Brett. Loved by all his extended Whanau and community.
Our Little Angel
Donations to Te Ariki's give-a-little page
https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/farewelling-te-araki would be appreciated and can be made online only. Te Ariki will be resting on the Rehua Marae from 5.00pm, This Day (Friday) for those wishing to pay their respects. A Tangi for Te Ariki will be held at the Rehua Marae, 79 Springfield Road, St Albans, Christchurch, on Monday, December 30, at 10.00am, please gather on the front marae lawn to be invited in to be seated. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Dec. 27, 2019