Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
SMITS MACLAINE,
Taylor Geoffrey:
Passed away tragically on February 12, 2020, while holidaying in Amsterdam; aged 24 years. Most dearly loved and treasured son of Sue and Kevin, Andrew and Raewyn. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ryan and Charlotte. A loved step-brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin.
Taylor will be
'Forever Young'
A service to celebrate Taylor's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, Auckland, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
