SEUMANUTAFA, Tavita:
On Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 71. Loved husband of Elisapeta. Loved father and father-in-law of Theresa and William, Usualamanu and Poasa Auvele, Shona and Henry Godinet, Ioakimo and Senerita Yandall, Annasina and Afato So'oalo, Malo and Letitia Seumanutafa, Hatesa Seumanutafa, Vidette Seumanutafa. Loved grandfather of 26 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Seumanutafa Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The family service for Tavita will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Sunday, October 20, at 3.00pm. The Funeral Service will be held at the corner of 3 Brook Street and 157 Bexley Road (at old Aranui A.O.G Church) on Tuesday, October 22, at 10.00am. Burial at Memorial Park thereafter.
Fa'amolemole Taofi le malo.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019