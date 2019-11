Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Taulapapa FALETANOAI. View Sign Service Information Service 5:00 p.m. St Paul's Trinity Pacific Presbyterian Church 45 Fitzgerald Avenue View Map Funeral service 10:00 a.m. St Paul's Trinity Pacific Presbyterian Church 45 Fitzgerald Avenue View Map Death Notice



Taulapapa Mani II:

On Sunday, November 10, 2019, in his 85th year. Loving and devoted husband of Valuniu Silalotoa. Adored father of the late Taulapapa Mani III Tamati, Makalite, Sami Taulapapa Perenise Salevana IV, Taulapapa Mani Jr, Pi'ilua Melenaite, and Iosefa Tafao and father-in-law of; Vaoga Tasi, Wayne, Millie, Annie, and Aiga Saulo. Loved grandfather of Dwaine, Rosa, Makalite, Violeta, Mason, Christopher, Amanda, Rebecca, Holly, Ben, Meshach, Krystina, and Isabella. Great-grandfather of; Mia, Mason, Jesse, Jonty, Phoenix, and Malia.

Ae Matou te faamalulu atu i aiga, o uo, ma e mama e, ua tasi le faafitiga a alega I le tina ma le fanau ae maise o le paia o aiga nalua. O le a taofi le malo e pei ona Masani ai tu ma aga faaleatunu'u. Ae valaa'u atu ma le faa'aloalo tatou auai faatasi I ona toe sauniga e pei ona tusia atu. Sainia e le tina ia Silalotoa Piilua Taulapapa Faletanoai ma le fanau, faapea aiga nalua. Faafetai.

Messages to Taulapapa Mani's family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. The family service will be held on Friday, November 15, at 5.00pm. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 10.00am. Both services will be held in St Paul's Trinity Pacific Presbyterian Church at 45 Fitzgerald Avenue. Private cremation following the funeral service.







