PIMM, Tatiana Maikuku:
Passed peacefully at Avon Lifecare early on Sunday morning, August 4, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Stanley Gordon, loved mother of Tui and Tania, mother-in-law of Michael, Jonathan and Tim, Adored Taua of Kieran and Tash, Olivia and Vinnie, Courtney and Ryan, Madison, Brittany and Nithi, Ella, Levi, Cougar, Tallulah and Tristan, Cherished great-grandmother of Quincy and Braxton. Messages to the Pimm family, care of John Rhind, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. Tatiana will lay in state from Thursday afternoon at Õnuku Marae, 389 Onuku Road, Akaroa, with the Tangi to be held on Friday at 11.00am. The burial will take place at the Akaroa Cemetery, 1 Hempleman Drive, Akaroa.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019