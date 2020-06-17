ANDERSON,
Tane John John:
On June 14, 2020, taken from us too soon, aged 20 years. Beloved son of Haki and Sally, dearly loved brother and great mate of James, and Hana. Loved grandson of Garry and Ruth Anderson, and Jim and Nyra Sinclair. Tane was a dearly loved nephew, cousin, and great friend to many. Flowers respectfully declined. Donations to the Blood and Leukaemia Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/tjjanderson1406 Messages to the Anderson Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Tane's life will be held at St Bede's College Gymnasium, 210 Main North Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Friday, June 19, at 1.00pm.
