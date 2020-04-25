REYNOLDS,
Taihurihia (Tai):
On April 17, 2020, aged 83 years. Tai passed peacefully at Burwood Hospital in the company of her daughter Julie. Dearly loved and treasured wife of 62 years of Ron, cherished mother and mother-in-law to Sandra and Bernie, Patricia, Graeme and Jenny, Julie and Marie. Loved and adored grandmother and great-grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tai was a beloved sister, sister-in-law, auntie, and friend who was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Tai Reynolds, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020