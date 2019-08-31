Tahiri TANGIIA

Death Notice

TANGIIA, Tahiri John:
RNZIR, V4 Company, Pte, #42432. Peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital, with his beloved wife Cathy at his side. Loved father of Kawa, Simon and the late John, and loved by all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Messages to the Tangiia family, c/- PO Box 10335, Christchurch 8145. A service to celebrate Tahiri's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019
