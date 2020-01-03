Tadeusz ZIOLO

Guest Book
  • "thinking of you all in this sad time. Allan & Wendy..."
    - Allan Mckenzie
Service Information
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Nazareth House Chapel
220 Brougham Street
Christchurch
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Celebrated at Nazareth House Chapel
220 Brougham Street
Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

ZIOLO,
Tadeusz Jan (Ted):
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Nazareth House, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvie, loved father and father-in-law of Mary-Anne and Jeff, Mark and Bronwyn, Tony and Suzanne, Julie and Dave, loved grandfather (Dziadek) of Amy, Chelsea, Ben, Tom, Eddie, Logan and Maddy. Special thanks to the staff at Nazareth House for the care and respect given to Ted. Messages may be addressed to the Ziolo family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nazareth House would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tjziolo0101. A Funeral Service for Ted will be Celebrated at Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 7 at 11.00am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Chapel on Monday at 6.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.