ZIOLO,
Tadeusz Jan (Ted):
On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Nazareth House, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvie, loved father and father-in-law of Mary-Anne and Jeff, Mark and Bronwyn, Tony and Suzanne, Julie and Dave, loved grandfather (Dziadek) of Amy, Chelsea, Ben, Tom, Eddie, Logan and Maddy. Special thanks to the staff at Nazareth House for the care and respect given to Ted. Messages may be addressed to the Ziolo family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nazareth House would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tjziolo0101. A Funeral Service for Ted will be Celebrated at Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Christchurch, on Tuesday, January 7 at 11.00am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held in the Chapel on Monday at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020