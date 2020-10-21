GRAY, T. Peter:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Barbara (formerly Lewis). Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Helen, Kathy and Tim. Grandie of, Colleen, Matt, Rachael, Natalie, and Great-Grandad of Evan, Harry, Naia and Oliver. Will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. Heartfelt appreciation to staff at Summerset Cavendish and Christchurch ED for their care and support. Messages to the Gray family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only via the Memorial Gifting website, bit.ly/tpgray1910. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10.00am, followed by interment in Belfast Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2020