Sylvia BROWN

Guest Book
  • "Sylvia will be missed. Always."
    - Jared Rowbotham
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Rutland Street Church
12 Rutland Street
St Albans
Burial
Following Services
Ruru Lawn Cemetery
Death Notice

BROWN,
Sylvia Anne (Sylvie):
On November 7, 2019, at St Allisa Rest Home, aged 63 years. Much loved wife of Colin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Aliesha and Jared Rowbothham, and Karen and Scott Murdoch. Messages to the Sylvia Brown family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Diabetes Christchurch would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/sabrown0711 A service to celebrate Sylvie's life will be held in the Rutland Street Church, 12 Rutland Street, St Albans, on Saturday, November 16, at 10.00am, followed by burial in the Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2019
