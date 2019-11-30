AVERY, Sylvia Catherine:

On Friday, November 29, 2019, passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice. Much loved wife to the late Jim, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Neil and Kim and Ian and Tara, sister to Fred, Doll and Alb, grandmother to Shayne, Jessie, Harrison and Louie. The family would like to pass on their sincere thanks to the incredible team at Nurse Maude Hospice as well as the caring team at Burwood Hospital. Thank you so much for your heartfelt care of Sylvi over the last few months. Sylvi has requested a private ceremony.



