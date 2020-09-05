SMITH,
Sydney Marshall (Syd):
On April 10, 2020, passed away peacefully, aged 94 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Molly, much loved father and father-in-law of Janette and Mike, Murray and Paula, Dianne and Heather; loved Pop of Mark, Anna, Lisa, Cameron and Latasha; loved great-grandfather of Aingeal, Callum and Liam (deceased). A Memorial Service and Celebration of Syd's Life will be held at St Mark's Presbyterian Church, Withells Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, September 10, at 2.00pm. Covid-19 restrictions and social distancing will be observed at the service.
Published in The Press from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9, 2020