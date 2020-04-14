SMITH,
Sydney Marshall (Syd):
On April 10, 2020, passed away peacefully, aged 94 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Molly, much loved father and father-in-law of Janette and Mike, Murray and Paula, Dianne and Heather; loved Pop of Lisa, Cameron, Anna and Mark; loved great-grandfather of Aingeal, Callum and Liam (deceased).
"Forever in our hearts"
Due to the current restrictions, a private burial will be held. A Celebration of Syd's life will be held at a later date. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Syd Smith, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.
Published in The Press on Apr. 14, 2020