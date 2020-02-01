FLEMING,
Sydney Maxwell (Max):
On January 30, 2020, passed away suddenly at home, at Mt Grey, in his 79th year. Eldest son of the late Tom and Mavis Fleming. Dearly loved husband of Pam, father of Gary and Janeen Pankhurst, father-in-law of Rebecca and Gavin Pankhurst, and grandfather of Aaron and Ivan, Amber and Gemma. Brother of Susan McIlraith (deceased), and Alan. The family would like to thank the Order of St John Rangiora and the Rangiora Fire Service, and in lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages to the Fleming Family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service to celebrate Max's life will be held at the Sefton Hall, Upper Sefton Road, Sefton, on Wednesday, January 5, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020