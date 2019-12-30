FAIRLESS,
Sydney Ponton (Syd):
On December 26, 2019, peacefully at Burlington Village, Christchurch, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan, much loved father and father-in-law of Peter (deceased) and Julie, Robyn and Peter, Michael and Karalyn, Maree and Bruce, David and Maryanne, Shiree and Jeff, and John and Olivia, much loved grandad of Kylie, Hayley, and Wade; Rebecca, Jamie, and Justin; Scott, Nick, and Tim; Steven (deceased), Dayle, and Amy; BJ, Shayne, Chelsea, and Keegan; Jenna, and Georgie; and Johnnie, and a much loved great-grandad and great-great-grandad to all his grandchildren. The Funeral Service for Syd will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Tuesday), December 31, at 4.00pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019