BECK, Syd:
On Sunday, February 9, 2020, peacefully, at Holmdene Rest Home, Balclutha. Dearly loved husband, father, Pop and best friend of Joyce; Alister and Fi, Finlay, Mia, and Liam; Tony and Georgina; Susan and Angus Stewart, Jayden, Kate, Olivia, and Abby; Barry and Gwenda Hodges and family. As per Syd's wish, his body has been donated to the Otago Medical School. A memorial service for Syd will be held on Wednesday, February 12, at 10.00am, in the Kaitangata Community Centre. Donations to the South Otago St John Ambulance would be gratefully accepted. Special thanks to his personal carer Alison Jones, Dr David Mason, CHF staff, Heather, and Dr Ruth Otago Hospice Reps, and the Holmdene staff. Messages to 3 Old Coach Road, Kaitangata 9210.
'Breathe easy, dear friend'
Published in The Press on Feb. 10, 2020