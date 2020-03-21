PRAIN, Suzanne Mary:
Passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness on March 19, 2020 at Nurse Maude Hospice aged 67. She was dearly loved by her late husband Christopher Doig. She was adored by her three children Joshua, Esther and Lucas, siblings Michael, Justin, Mark, and their late sister Joy, her three step-children, Rachel, Paul, and Brendon, and will be fondly remembered by each of her 13 grandchildren. The family would like to thank everyone who played a part in her full life and decorated career in the arts. They would also like to thank all who have helped her through the tough times in her later years, in particular the staff at Nurse Maude for their compassionate world class service. At Suzanne's request her final ovation will be a private memorial at the family home. Condolences can be sent to PO Box 90923, Victoria St West, Auckland 1141.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020