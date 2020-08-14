PARISH,
Suzanne Helen (nee Bate):
On August 11, 2020, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife and soul mate of Leon for 51 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and James, Helen and Brian, Catherine, Philippa and Alan, and Andrew, cherished Nana of Emma, Ben, and Sam; Lucinda, Alice, and Julia; Matthew, Danielle, and Hannah; Sophie, and Jack, loved sister of Keith (deceased) and Diane Bate, and adored aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Suzanne Parish, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Funeral details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2020